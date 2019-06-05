Steem Trading 14.5% Lower This Week (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00004597 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Poloniex and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $113.58 million and $1.64 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,800.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $397.22 or 0.05105799 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.83 or 0.01502232 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00029275 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000365 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000162 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 334,567,565 coins and its circulating supply is 317,593,471 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Binance, HitBTC, Poloniex, Bittrex, GOPAX, OpenLedger DEX, RuDEX, Upbit and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

