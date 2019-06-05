Stellar Biotechnologies (SBOT) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stellar Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:SBOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:SBOT opened at $1.35 on Friday. Stellar Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 million and a P/E ratio of -0.77.

Stellar Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:SBOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). Stellar Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 1,782.64% and a negative return on equity of 51.12%. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Research analysts expect that Stellar Biotechnologies will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stellar Biotechnologies

Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the aquaculture, research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH) protein in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers KLH, an immune-stimulating protein used in the production of various immunotherapies; and as a carrier molecule or finished injectable product in the immunodiagnostic market.

