Stephen Feinberg Sells 139,413 Shares of pdvWireless Inc (PDVW) Stock

pdvWireless Inc (NASDAQ:PDVW) major shareholder Stephen Feinberg sold 139,413 shares of pdvWireless stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $6,729,465.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stephen Feinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get pdvWireless alerts:

On Tuesday, May 28th, Stephen Feinberg sold 280,134 shares of pdvWireless stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $14,057,124.12.

On Thursday, May 30th, Stephen Feinberg sold 477,602 shares of pdvWireless stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $23,832,339.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PDVW opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. pdvWireless Inc has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $51.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of pdvWireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of pdvWireless from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of pdvWireless from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of pdvWireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in pdvWireless by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,296 shares of the wireless provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of pdvWireless by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,470 shares of the wireless provider’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of pdvWireless by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 12,962 shares of the wireless provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its position in shares of pdvWireless by 20.0% during the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 12,000 shares of the wireless provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in pdvWireless in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Stephen Feinberg Sells 139,413 Shares of pdvWireless Inc (PDVW) Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/05/stephen-feinberg-sells-139413-shares-of-pdvwireless-inc-pdvw-stock.html.

pdvWireless Company Profile

pdvWireless, Inc, a wireless communication company, provides network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers primarily in the United States. It offers TeamConnect service, which combines pdvConnect, a proprietary suite of mobile communication and workforce management applications with digital network architecture and mobile devices supplied by Motorola Solutions, Inc The company's mobile communication and workforce management solutions enable businesses to locate and communicate with their field workers, as well as enhance the documentation of work events and job status.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for pdvWireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for pdvWireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.