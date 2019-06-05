Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 3,511 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 984% compared to the average daily volume of 324 put options.

TSEM opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. Tower Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $26.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $310.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.67 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSEM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.71 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tower Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,202,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,919,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $6,253,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 209,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 34,832 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,315,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,342,000 after purchasing an additional 26,012 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: “Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/05/stock-traders-buy-large-volume-of-put-options-on-tower-semiconductor-tsem.html.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.