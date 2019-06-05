Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,874 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.0% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 35,457,639 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,328,292,000 after buying an additional 158,722 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20,897.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,652,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 33,492,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,862,398,000 after buying an additional 736,711 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,452,240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,314,386,000 after buying an additional 67,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,230,704 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,269,257,000 after buying an additional 202,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, Director John W. Meisenbach purchased 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $242.65 per share, with a total value of $727,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,927.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $475,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,272,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,576. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.81.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $245.61 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $189.51 and a 12 month high of $251.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $34.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 38.07%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/05/stokes-capital-advisors-llc-boosts-stake-in-costco-wholesale-co-cost.html.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.