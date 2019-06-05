STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the dermatology market. Its products include the XTRAC laser(R) and VTRAC(R) excimer lamp systems for treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin conditions as well as the MelaFind (R) system used for identification and management of melanoma skin cancer. Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc., is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “

SSKN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SSKN opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $3.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 3,605.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 593,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 577,345 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 70.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 27,586 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after buying an additional 209,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 3,605.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 593,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 577,345 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

