Stratasys Ltd (SSYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $169.72 Million

Analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) will post $169.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Stratasys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $171.62 million and the lowest is $168.24 million. Stratasys posted sales of $170.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year sales of $682.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $675.66 million to $692.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $712.15 million, with estimates ranging from $686.70 million to $733.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSYS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stratasys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

SSYS traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 22,036 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,472,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,733,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

