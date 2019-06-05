Strategic Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Strategic Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.30.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $133.73 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $120.11 and a 52-week high of $148.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

