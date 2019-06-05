Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NYSE:NRE) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,870 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Northstar Realty Europe were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NRE. Shoals Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Northstar Realty Europe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,992,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Northstar Realty Europe by 4,970.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 683,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after acquiring an additional 669,764 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Northstar Realty Europe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,774,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Northstar Realty Europe in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Northstar Realty Europe by 103.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 76,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NRE opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Northstar Realty Europe Corp has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $18.44.

Northstar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 million. Northstar Realty Europe had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 202.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northstar Realty Europe Corp will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

NRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Northstar Realty Europe from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northstar Realty Europe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Northstar Realty Europe Company Profile

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. is a European focused commercial real estate company with predominately prime office properties within key cities in Germany, the United Kingdom and France, organized as a REIT and managed by an affiliate of Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY), a leading global equity REIT with an embedded investment management platform.

