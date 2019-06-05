Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU.UN) Given a C$12.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial set a C$12.00 price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SMU.UN. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Summit Industrial Income REIT has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.75.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$5.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.00.

