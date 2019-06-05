Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 493,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $50,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 1,979 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total transaction of $202,234.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup set a $100.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.94.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $102.55 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $83.67 and a fifty-two week high of $105.29. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.22. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $248.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

