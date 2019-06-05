Swiss National Bank Has $46.72 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (HOLX)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 965,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hologic were worth $46,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth about $373,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 693,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 17.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 192,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 28,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,805,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $156,146,000 after acquiring an additional 190,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 38,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hologic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.02.

In related news, Director Sally Crawford sold 12,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $585,888.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,662.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 6,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $318,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $45.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $48.82.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $818.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. Hologic had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 26.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

