SYNNEX Co. (SNX) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 83.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,616 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,502,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,697,000 after purchasing an additional 558,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,965,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,745 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,563,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,246,000 after purchasing an additional 788,533 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,521,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,002,000 after purchasing an additional 704,910 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,170,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,635,000 after purchasing an additional 224,214 shares during the period. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total value of $539,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,578.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $52,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,553 shares of company stock worth $2,046,328. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SNX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James set a $140.00 price target on shares of SYNNEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup set a $140.00 price target on shares of SYNNEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

SYNNEX stock opened at $90.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.82 and a fifty-two week high of $116.47.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

