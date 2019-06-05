Synovus Financial Corp Increases Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 97.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in TE Connectivity by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,052,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $155,047,000 after acquiring an additional 362,868 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 287,614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,752,000 after buying an additional 25,761 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.43.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $88.10 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1 year low of $69.84 and a 1 year high of $99.52. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 68,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $6,533,685.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 234,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,352,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 26,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $2,547,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,361 shares in the company, valued at $6,401,989.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 299,383 shares of company stock valued at $28,368,769. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

