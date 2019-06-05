Tapestry Inc (TPR) Stake Lifted by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 17.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,300 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1,484.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,213,009 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,452 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2,225.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1,079.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPR traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $29.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,970,574. Tapestry Inc has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $54.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Tapestry had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America set a $48.00 target price on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.42.

In other Tapestry news, Director Darrell Cavens purchased 7,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $210,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

