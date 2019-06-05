Target Co. (TGT) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,989 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Target by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Target by 0.4% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,167 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Target by 62.2% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 365 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Target by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 17,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $86.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $90.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Target from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America set a $105.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.10.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 5,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $410,627.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,140,409. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Janna A. Potts sold 8,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $691,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,736 shares of company stock worth $1,246,370 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

