Tc Pipelines (TRP) PT Raised to C$73.00 at Citigroup

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from C$60.00 to C$73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$71.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of Tc Pipelines stock opened at C$66.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84. Tc Pipelines has a 52-week low of C$47.90 and a 52-week high of C$66.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is 67.51%.

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Kunz sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.38, for a total transaction of C$66,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,442 shares in the company, valued at C$690,867.96. Also, Director Christine R. Johnston bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$60.40 per share, with a total value of C$151,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$194,790. Insiders have sold 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $846,259 over the last three months.

About Tc Pipelines

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

