TELUS (TU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.94

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.94 and last traded at $37.81, with a volume of 13089 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TELUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Get TELUS alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.76.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4191 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TU. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 959 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.58% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “TELUS (TU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.94” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/05/telus-tu-reaches-new-52-week-high-at-37-94.html.

About TELUS (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Featured Article: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.