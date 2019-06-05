Teton Advisors, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TETAA)

Teton Advisors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TETAA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Teton Advisors has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

About Teton Advisors

Teton Advisors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies, including seven open-end mutual funds under the TETON Westwood brand name. It also provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, banking or thrift institutions, mutual fund supermarkets, defined contribution platforms, unified managed accounts, sub-advisory accounts, institutional accounts, endowments, and foundations.

