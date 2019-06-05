Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $16,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 95.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.18.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $18,683,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 930,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,629,612.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 17,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $1,973,592.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,677,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 879,332 shares of company stock valued at $103,024,864. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $109.12 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $87.70 and a 12-month high of $119.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $98.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

