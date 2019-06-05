THEKEY 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $156,419.00 (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $13.13 million and approximately $156,419.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinrail, HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005887 BTC.

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001169 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000350 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000150 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

TKY is a token. It launched on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,060,038,287 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip.

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LATOKEN, Switcheo Network, Coinrail, Kucoin, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.