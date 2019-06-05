Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $91.84 Million Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (LNT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,948,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,294 shares during the quarter. Alliant Energy makes up 1.3% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $91,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 43,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNT. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.31.

In other Alliant Energy news, SVP James H. Gallegos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $237,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Patricia L. Kampling sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $475,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,182,800. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

LNT traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,050. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $49.08.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $987.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.85 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.58%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

