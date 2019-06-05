Tilly’s (TLYS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Tilly’s (NYSE: TLYS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/4/2019 – Tilly’s was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tilly’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website. It sells denim apparel and cologne for guys, boys and juniors and apparel, footwear and accessories for juniors and girls under RSQ, Full Tilt, Blue Crown and Infamous brand names. Tilly’s, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

5/30/2019 – Tilly’s was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

5/30/2019 – Tilly’s was given a new $14.00 price target on by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2019 – Tilly's was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

5/21/2019 – Tilly's was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/20/2019 – Tilly’s was given a new $18.00 price target on by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2019 – Tilly’s was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/16/2019 – Tilly's was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2019 – Tilly’s was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

TLYS traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $8.05. The company had a trading volume of 605,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,051. The firm has a market cap of $233.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.77. Tilly’s Inc has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $25.46.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 272.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tilly’s Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jon Kubo sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $144,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Henry purchased 12,795 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $100,952.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,290 shares in the company, valued at $270,548.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $181,759. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Tilly’s by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 403.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

