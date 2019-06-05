Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (TR)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Tootsie Roll Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 53 years.

Shares of TR remained flat at $$38.33 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 75,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,984. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $40.82. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.38.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

