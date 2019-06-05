Traders Buy Large Volume of Savara Put Options (SVRA)

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 1,500 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,319% compared to the average volume of 62 put options.

In other Savara news, Director Richard J. Hawkins sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $277,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,670.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Lowrance sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $80,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $41,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,261 shares of company stock worth $744,174. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Savara by 23.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Savara in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Savara in the first quarter worth about $83,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Savara by 12.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Savara in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

SVRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 price objective on Savara and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Savara from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Savara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Shares of Savara stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $388.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Savara has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $14.06.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Analysts anticipate that Savara will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

