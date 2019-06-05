Tricorn Group (TCN) Announces Earnings Results

Tricorn Group (LON:TCN) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 3.02 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 3 ($0.04) by GBX 0.02 ($0.00), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

TCN remained flat at $GBX 18.50 ($0.24) during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 31,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,436. Tricorn Group has a 52-week low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 39 ($0.51). The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 million and a PE ratio of 7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Tricorn Group’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 1.08%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Tricorn Group in a research note on Monday.

Tricorn Group Company Profile

Tricorn Group plc manufactures and supplies pipe and tubing assemblies for companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Energy. The Energy segment provides manipulated tubular assemblies for use in power generation, oil and gas, and marine sectors. The Transportation segment offers ferrous, non-ferrous, and nylon material tubular assemblies for use in on- and off-highway applications.

