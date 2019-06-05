Tricorn Group (TCN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Tricorn Group (LON:TCN)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

TCN stock opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.24) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 million and a P/E ratio of 7.71. Tricorn Group has a 12-month low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 39 ($0.51).

Tricorn Group (LON:TCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported GBX 3.02 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 3 ($0.04) by GBX 0.02 ($0.00). On average, research analysts expect that Tricorn Group will post 419.9999528 EPS for the current year.

Tricorn Group Company Profile

Tricorn Group plc manufactures and supplies pipe and tubing assemblies for companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Energy. The Energy segment provides manipulated tubular assemblies for use in power generation, oil and gas, and marine sectors. The Transportation segment offers ferrous, non-ferrous, and nylon material tubular assemblies for use in on- and off-highway applications.

