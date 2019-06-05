Trinseo S.A. (TSE) Insider Sells $468,116.88 in Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) insider Catherine C. Keenan sold 12,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $468,116.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,941.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TSE opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. Trinseo S.A. has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $82.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.09.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Trinseo had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Trinseo’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSE. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Trinseo from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $75.00 target price on Trinseo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trinseo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,574,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,970 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,252,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,894 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 5.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,470,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,898,000 after acquiring an additional 118,850 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,633,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,780,000 after acquiring an additional 163,607 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 22.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,233,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,873,000 after acquiring an additional 228,665 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

