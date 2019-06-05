Twitter (TWTR) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Investment analysts at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TWTR. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Twitter in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.30 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Twitter from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.98.

NYSE TWTR opened at $36.10 on Monday. Twitter has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $47.79. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The social networking company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. Twitter had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 42.20%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 16,664 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $655,228.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 18,002 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $726,560.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,015 shares of company stock worth $3,493,545 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter worth $29,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Twitter by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Twitter by 92.6% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 994 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

