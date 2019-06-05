Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Position Cut by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,024 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Standpoint Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.26 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.94.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $79.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $49.77 and a one year high of $83.36.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.35%.

In other news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 12,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $996,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Rouse sold 2,500 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $160,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,423 shares of company stock valued at $13,353,295. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

