Uber Technologies (UBER) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UBER. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Cross Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.21.

UBER opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $36.08 and a one year high of $45.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with riders and eaters worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

