Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) Price Hits $0.0041

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market capitalization of $41,901.00 and $229.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded down 70.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care. The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info.

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

