Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Holdings Trimmed by Independent Investors Inc.

Independent Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 0.9% of Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 673.7% in the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 368.6% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 8,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,496,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $174.06 per share, with a total value of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,667 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,729. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $170.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $117.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $128.08 and a 12-month high of $180.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The railroad operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase 150,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Loop Capital downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $193.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $200.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.42.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

