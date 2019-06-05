United Natural Foods (UNFI) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-5.85–5.65 for the period.

UNFI stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.23. 404,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.74. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $46.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.21. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of United Natural Foods from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.13.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

