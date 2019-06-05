United Utilities Group PLC (UU) Insider Russ Houlden Sells 22,168 Shares of Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) insider Russ Houlden sold 22,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 790 ($10.32), for a total value of £175,127.20 ($228,834.71).

Shares of UU stock opened at GBX 787.20 ($10.29) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.07. United Utilities Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 674.40 ($8.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 879.60 ($11.49). The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a GBX 27.52 ($0.36) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $13.76. United Utilities Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.74%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Liberum Capital downgraded United Utilities Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 950 ($12.41) in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 815 ($10.65) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 854.91 ($11.17).

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

