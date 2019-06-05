Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VMI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1,952.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 206.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $117.78 on Wednesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.01 and a 1 year high of $157.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.17. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $692.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Valmont Industries’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

