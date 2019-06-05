ValuEngine Lowers Nortech Systems (NSYS) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:NSYS opened at $3.85 on Friday. Nortech Systems has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $28.83 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nortech Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.70% of Nortech Systems worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. The company provides value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

