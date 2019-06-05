Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $31,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Steinberg Global Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $907,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 905,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,572,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.67. 10,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,282. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $123.80 and a twelve month high of $166.03.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/05/vanguard-small-cap-etf-vb-shares-bought-by-private-advisor-group-llc.html.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.