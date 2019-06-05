Veritiv (VRTV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritiv Corporation engages in offering North American business-to-business distribution solutions. It provides packaging, print and print management, publishing, supply chain, facility and logistics solutions that span the entire lifecycle of core business operations. The company’s customers vary across a number of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail and more. Veritiv Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get Veritiv alerts:

VRTV has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Veritiv to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Veritiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

VRTV stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $19.15. 545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,368. Veritiv has a twelve month low of $17.38 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.45.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($2.11). Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Veritiv in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv during the first quarter worth $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 88.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritiv (VRTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.