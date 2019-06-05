Veros Tops 24 Hour Volume of $50,899.00 (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One Veros token can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. Veros has a market capitalization of $174,645.00 and $50,899.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Veros has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00389535 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $226.33 or 0.02904976 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000446 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00148490 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000820 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Veros

Veros launched on November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 79,952,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,163,608 tokens. The official website for Veros is vedh.io. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency.

Veros Token Trading

Veros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

