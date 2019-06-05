Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,816 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 1,585.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 814,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 766,117 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 360,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,379,756.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $164,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,827,444.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $351,135 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SBH stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.77. 9,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,678. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $23.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 110.97%. The company had revenue of $945.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sally Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Sally Beauty to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

