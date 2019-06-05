Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $271,000 in Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Veritex by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Veritex by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Veritex by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

VBTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

In other news, Director Pat S. Bolin acquired 18,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $484,291.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at $161,559.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark C. Griege acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,812. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 51,571 shares of company stock worth $1,336,096. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.01. 413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,866. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Veritex Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $33.08.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $81.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 16.31%. Analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

