vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VTVT. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities set a $3.00 price objective on vTv Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 9th.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. vTv Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of -3.69.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman acquired 1,358,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,004.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 147,061.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 19,118 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Institutional investors own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: Day Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.