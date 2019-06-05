Walmart Inc (WMT) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Walmart were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 344 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.19.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,649,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $163,055,394.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,872,375 shares in the company, valued at $877,300,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,626,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $164,442,099.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,502,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,110,246.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,901,889 shares of company stock worth $986,024,382 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $102.56 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.37 and a fifty-two week high of $106.21. The stock has a market cap of $292.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $122.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

