Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Baidu (BIDU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) in the last few weeks:

6/3/2019 – Baidu is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2019 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $181.00 to $147.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/20/2019 – Baidu was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/20/2019 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2019 – Baidu was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/17/2019 – Baidu was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2019 – Baidu was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/17/2019 – Baidu was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2019 – Baidu was given a new $179.00 price target on by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2019 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $245.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2019 – Baidu was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

5/7/2019 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $215.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2019 – Baidu was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

4/23/2019 – Baidu was given a new $220.00 price target on by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/16/2019 – Baidu was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/15/2019 – Baidu had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at China Renaissance Securities Ltd..

4/10/2019 – Baidu was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/10/2019 – Baidu was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/10/2019 – Baidu was given a new $221.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,523,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.69. Baidu Inc has a 12 month low of $106.80 and a 12 month high of $274.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 1,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

