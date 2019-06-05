Weil Company Inc. Decreases Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)

Weil Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics comprises 2.8% of Weil Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other news, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,090 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $395,983.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,757,825.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,091 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $424,517.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,806.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,181 shares of company stock worth $1,206,961 in the last 90 days. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,075. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.74 and a 52-week high of $144.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 6.08%.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/05/weil-company-inc-decreases-stake-in-verisk-analytics-inc-vrsk.html.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.