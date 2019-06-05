Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $100.65 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 43.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,232,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 948,454 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $100,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 17,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 9,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.35.

In related news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $247,533.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $88.95. The company had a trading volume of 233,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $101.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

