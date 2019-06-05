Wesleyan Assurance Society Invests $7.84 Million in Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR) Stock

Wesleyan Assurance Society purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 213,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,838,000. Fluor Co. (NEW) makes up 1.6% of Wesleyan Assurance Society’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 51.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 34.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 3.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $56.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fluor Co. (NEW) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.45.

In other Fluor Co. (NEW) news, CEO Carlos M. Hernandez bought 17,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.52 per share, with a total value of $501,869.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alan L. Boeckmann bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.81 per share, with a total value of $476,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,222.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Co. (NEW) stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.09. 32,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,176,960. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $27.69 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.95.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.68). Fluor Co. (NEW) had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.07%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Wesleyan Assurance Society Invests $7.84 Million in Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR) Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/05/wesleyan-assurance-society-invests-7-84-million-in-fluor-co-new-flr-stock.html.

About Fluor Co. (NEW)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.