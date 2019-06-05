Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.8% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.1% during the third quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 85,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after buying an additional 12,410 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Chemical Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the third quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 60,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.74. 60,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,271,376. The company has a market cap of $260.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $73.60 and a 12-month high of $108.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.42.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $2,859,051.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,456,661.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $2,136,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 246,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,369,596.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,840 shares of company stock worth $33,904,086. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

