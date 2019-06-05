Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Trading Down 8.6%

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL)’s share price fell 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.27 and last traded at $17.57. 6,697,554 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 4,794,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

Several research firms have commented on WLL. Capital One Financial raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whiting Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Ifs Securities downgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Whiting Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $389.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.43 million. Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Hagist sold 5,000 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $125,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 89.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 808.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 78.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $70,000. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

